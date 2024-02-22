Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,273. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

