Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.11 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $556.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,800. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.