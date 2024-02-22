Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $30.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 518,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

