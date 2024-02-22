Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 57,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 970,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,846,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.60. 812,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,953. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $177.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

