Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

