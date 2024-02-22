Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,406 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,200 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.