Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,695. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.