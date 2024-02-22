CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

