CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Up 12.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$65.80 and last traded at C$65.80. Approximately 97,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 199,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.30.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 15.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.87. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.