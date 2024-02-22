Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of CE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 176,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,303. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

