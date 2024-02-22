Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. Celanese also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

