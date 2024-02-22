Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £226.20 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £226.20 ($284.81).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 335 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($189.81).

On Friday, December 15th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 526 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.18 ($284.79).

Centaur Media Stock Down 4.5 %

CAU opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.87. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 34.40 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.27.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.