CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

