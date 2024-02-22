CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 7,281 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

