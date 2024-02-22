CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $246.89 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

