CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

