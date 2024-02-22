CenterBook Partners LP Has $471,000 Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,832 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:PRM opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $888.52 million, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on PRM

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.