CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $246.47 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

