CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

