CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 6,170 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $184.08 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

