CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

