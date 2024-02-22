Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 70,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 67,883 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $56.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 125.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Centerspace Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centerspace by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

