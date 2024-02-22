Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 525,974,547 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 525,958,990 with 472,868,041 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.57753592 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $757,263.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

