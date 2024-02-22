Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

