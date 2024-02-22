Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

