Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,343,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,682,243 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $42.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

