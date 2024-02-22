CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hong Fang Song acquired 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.
