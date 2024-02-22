Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 12.7 %
CHEK opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.21.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
