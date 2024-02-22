Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

