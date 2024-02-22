Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $33.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,476. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.