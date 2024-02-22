Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.85 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
