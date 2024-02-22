Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,655. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

