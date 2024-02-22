Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chewy by 171.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 802.50, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

