China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

China Natural Resources Company Profile



China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.



