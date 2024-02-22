China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
