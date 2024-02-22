ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

