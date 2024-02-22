Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Chubb worth $172,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $252.66. The company had a trading volume of 116,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

