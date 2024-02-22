Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

