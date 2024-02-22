CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.

CI Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.40. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.64.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

