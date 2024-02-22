CI Investments Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nextracker worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.