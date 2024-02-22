CI Investments Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VST opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

