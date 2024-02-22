CI Investments Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,342,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

