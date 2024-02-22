CI Investments Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

