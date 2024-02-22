CI Investments Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

