CI Investments Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $253.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $264.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

