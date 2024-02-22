CI Investments Inc. Sells 130,984 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 130,984 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,728. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

