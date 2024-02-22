CI Investments Inc. Takes $652,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 78.77.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 123.39 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 82.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

