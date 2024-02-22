CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.