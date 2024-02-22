Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $560.57.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Activity at Cintas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $618.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.62 and a 200 day moving average of $543.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $626.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.