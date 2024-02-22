Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $626.80

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $626.80 and last traded at $625.80, with a volume of 11675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $618.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

