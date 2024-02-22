Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

